McCabe scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

McCabe tallied the game-winner 1:30 into the extra frame, finding himself alone in the slot before burying a feed from Auston Matthews. It's the first point in nine games for McCabe. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals and 26 points, both career highs, through 70 games this season while skating on Toronto's second pairing.