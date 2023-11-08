McCabe (groin) isn't expected to return Wednesday versus Ottawa, according to Mike Stephens of SI Now.

McCabe skated with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday but wasn't part of the top-three pairings during line rushes. The fact that joined the practice at all does suggest he's getting close, so perhaps he'll be an option against Calgary on Friday. McCabe's been held off the scoresheet this season while recording a minus-4 rating, 12 hits and nine blocks in seven contests. The 30-year-old has missed Toronto's last five contests.