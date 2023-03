McCabe has one goal and one assist in 14 games with the Maple Leafs.

McCabe has matched his career mark for points (22) this season (69 games). He's not a fantasy force, but McCabe has become one of the Leafs' best shutdown defenders alongside T.J. Brodie. He may not help you in fantasy, but he's sure helps managers who put Ilya Samsonov or Matt Murray into their net.