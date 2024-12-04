McCabe (upper body) will miss Wednesday's tilt against Nashville, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe was also absent for Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has five assists, 21 PIM, 52 hits and 46 blocks across 23 appearances in 2024-25. Philippe Myers drew into the lineup versus the Blackhawks, and he'll likely dress again due to McCabe still being on the shelf.