McCabe produced an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

McCabe has five points over his last five games, another productive run for the usually defensive-minded blueliner. He's chipped in more regularly since the start of December -- 13 of his 15 points this year have come in his last 20 contests. The defenseman has added 40 shots on net, 74 hits, 53 blocked shots, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances.