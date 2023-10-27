McCabe (lower body) is questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Stars.
McCabe left after his first shift of the contest. The 30-year-old's status leaves the Maple Leafs with five blueliners available to finish off Thursday's game. If McCabe can't play Saturday in Nashville, Toronto would likely need to call up a defenseman from the AHL.
