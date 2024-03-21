McCabe scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over Washington.

McCabe was able to end a 10-game goal drought with his tally Wednesday. In his last five outings, the 30-year-old blueliner seems to have found his offensive game with one goal and two assists to go with 11 hits and eight blocks. With just one more point, McCabe will reach a new personal best, topping the 25 he put up last season.