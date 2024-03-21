McCabe scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over Washington.
McCabe was able to end a 10-game goal drought with his tally Wednesday. In his last five outings, the 30-year-old blueliner seems to have found his offensive game with one goal and two assists to go with 11 hits and eight blocks. With just one more point, McCabe will reach a new personal best, topping the 25 he put up last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Cleared to play against Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Out sick Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Strikes early in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Goal, assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Deposits goal in win•