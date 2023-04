McCabe will get Sunday night's matchup with the Red Wings off for rest, per Mark Masters of TSN.

McCabe has been solid since joining Toronto at the trade deadline, posting a goal, two points and a plus-5 rating in 15 games. Overall, the 29-year-old defenseman has three goals and 23 points in 70 games between the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks. Conor Timmins and Wayne Simmonds enter the lineup with McCabe and Mark Giordano scratched.