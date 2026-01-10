Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe (lower body) is projected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
McCabe is looking likely to return from missing two contests. He should be back in a top-four role with time on the penalty kill for this contest. McCabe should continue to be a decent source of physicality with offense that's passable in deeper fantasy formats.
