McCabe has struggled out of the gate and has been on the ice for a league-high 21 high-danger attempts at five-on-five.

McCabe started with newcomer John Klingberg, but that pairing was split up after two-and-a-half games -- they were outscored 5-1 with that duo on the ice. McCabe couldn't stabilize Klingberg's defensive deficiencies. The Leafs need him to be better, and he'll get a chance to play with rising defender Timothy Liljegren to prove he can survive in top-four minutes.