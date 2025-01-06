McCabe (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Toronto recalled Marshall Rifai from the minors in a corresponding move. McCabe will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia. He sustained the injury late in the first period of Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers. Due to McCabe's absence, Conor Timmins or Rifai will enter Tuesday's lineup. The 31-year-old McCabe has 10 assists, 11 points, 37 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots and 72 hits through 36 appearances this season.