McCabe has eight points, including seven assists, in his last 10 games.

He also has 19 hits and 11 shots in that span. McCabe's scoring outburst has been unusual -- he had just two assists in 16 games prior, and his best output ever (25 points) came last season, split between Chicago and Toronto. McCabe is at his best when he provides stability for a more roving, offensive partner, so count on hits and blocks going forward as the Leafs blue line starts to stabilize. Mark Giordano has been activated off LTIR, which will lead to pair changes.