McCabe put up two assists in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

McCabe has only four assists in 17 games this season, but three of those have come in his last three games. We're not convinced this will last -- his best offensive season came last year when he put up a combined 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) between Chicago and Toronto. McCabe was brought into Toronto for his edge and grit, not his offense. There's no need to roster him at this time.