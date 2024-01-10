McCabe scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The three points were a season high for the veteran blueliner, continuing a scoring surge that has seen McCabe collect two goals and 12 points over the last 16 contests. He had only two points in 16 games before that however, and despite his current form he's been unable to work his way into a consistent spot on the power play. The Maple Leafs' offense is potent enough to keep supporting players like McCabe productive in spurts, but don't be afraid to cut him loose once he cools down.