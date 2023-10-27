Watch Now:

McCabe's timetable is expected to be more than day-to-day, though the Maple Leafs are still waiting on the results of an MRI to learn more, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

McCabe was injured early in Thursday's 4-1 win over Dallas. He has no points, a minus-4 rating, two PIM, 12 hits and nine blocks this season. With McCabe not expected to be an option for Saturday's contest versus Nashville, William Lagesson should draw into the lineup.

