McCabe (groin) won't play Monday against Tampa Bay, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

McCabe, who took part in Toronto's optional morning skate Monday, hasn't played since Oct. 26 against Dallas because of a groin injury. He hasn't hit the scoresheet yet this campaign while chipping in six shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 12 hits. Simon Benoit is expected to fill in on the back end in Monday's contest, according to Mark Masters of TSN.