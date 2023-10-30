McCabe (groin) won't play Tuesday against the Kings, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
McCabe may be able to ramp it up at practice prior to Thursday's contest against Boston, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play by then. He hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 26 versus the Stars because of a groin injury. McCabe has six shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating in seven games this season.
