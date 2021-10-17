Muzzin (undisclosed) is not at practice Sunday morning, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Muzzin has played all three games this year so far and hasn't officially sustained an injury, so Sunday's absence could simply be a maintenance day for the 32-year-old. Nonetheless, fantasy managers should expect a status update on the blueliner prior to Monday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Good to go for camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Facing three-week absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Injured in Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Pots pair in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Point streak at five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Extends point streak to four games•