Muzzin logged an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Muzzin has assists in each of the last two games after ending a five-game point drought. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points, 69 shots, 65 hits, 63 blocks and a plus-14 rating through 37 contests this year. He's a solid depth option in fantasy for his all-around production aside from minimal power-play usage.