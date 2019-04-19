Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Back on ice after whirlwind days
Muzzin made it to Boston for morning skate Friday morning following the birth of his baby girl Thursday in Toronto, reports TSN.ca.
Admittedly, Muzzin acknowledged the whirlwind of Wednesday's game in Toronto, the scheduled birth of his daughter Thursday and Friday's game in Boston has made him a "little tired." But that was said with a smile. Muzzin has been a force on the ice with his big hits, but his ill-timed pinch Wednesday led to David Pastrnak's goal. He knows he can do better and is prepared to lead the Leafs' defence corps in Game 5.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Wife expecting baby Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Returns to practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Looking good for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Expected to be sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...