Muzzin made it to Boston for morning skate Friday morning following the birth of his baby girl Thursday in Toronto, reports TSN.ca.

Admittedly, Muzzin acknowledged the whirlwind of Wednesday's game in Toronto, the scheduled birth of his daughter Thursday and Friday's game in Boston has made him a "little tired." But that was said with a smile. Muzzin has been a force on the ice with his big hits, but his ill-timed pinch Wednesday led to David Pastrnak's goal. He knows he can do better and is prepared to lead the Leafs' defence corps in Game 5.