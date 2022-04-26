Muzzin (undisclosed) will suit up versus Detroit on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Muzzin has been limited to just 45 games this year due to various injuries and will be hard-pressed to get over the 20-point threshold with just two contests remaining. Since joining the Leafs from the Kings during the 2018-19 campaign, Muzzin has been all but removed from a power-play role and figures to be limited to mid-range fantasy value moving forward.