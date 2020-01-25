Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Back with big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Muzzin (foot) from his conditioning stint with AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Muzzin hasn't appeared in a game for the Leafs in nearly a month due to a broken foot, but he should be good to go when Toronto returns to action Monday against Nashville. The former King has notched three goals and 13 points while posting a plus-8 rating in 38 games this campaign.
