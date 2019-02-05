Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Big impact against Ducks
Muzzin scored a power-play goal and added two assists at even strength in Monday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Faced with a familiar Pacific Division foe, the former King scored his first points in blue and white and showed why the Leafs were willing to part with a big package of future assets to land the defenseman before the trade deadline. Muzzin had only two points (both assists) with the man advantage through 50 games with Los Angeles this season, but a larger role on Toronto's power play should kick-start his production down the stretch.
