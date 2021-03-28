Muzzin has two points in his last six games and is the Leafs' second-best scorer from the blue line.

Overall, he has 15 points in 32 games, 13 of which have come at even strength. Muzzin plays an important role on the PK, but doesn't add much on the man advantage. But he is top-30 in the NHL in blocked shots and that pushes up his value in boutique leagues.