Muzzin has two points in his last six games and is the Leafs' second-best scorer from the blue line.
Overall, he has 15 points in 32 games, 13 of which have come at even strength. Muzzin plays an important role on the PK, but doesn't add much on the man advantage. But he is top-30 in the NHL in blocked shots and that pushes up his value in boutique leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Snipes shortie in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Good to go Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Dealing with broken facial bone•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: In on both goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Trio of assists in win•