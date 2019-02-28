Muzzin snagged an assist, two blocked shots, three hits and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Muzzin escaped the barren scoring environment of Los Angeles, with the two-way defenseman having since recorded a goal and six helpers over 14 games in Toronto's punchy attack. The man from Woodstock, Ontario hasn't been much of a factor on the power play this season -- one goal and two helpers in that spot between the Kings and Leafs -- but he's not afraid to mash (142 hits) or jump into the line of fire (116 blocked shots). Keep Muzzin in mind when you need a DFS blueliner without having to break the bank.