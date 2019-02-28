Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Continues well-rounded play
Muzzin snagged an assist, two blocked shots, three hits and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
Muzzin escaped the barren scoring environment of Los Angeles, with the two-way defenseman having since recorded a goal and six helpers over 14 games in Toronto's punchy attack. The man from Woodstock, Ontario hasn't been much of a factor on the power play this season -- one goal and two helpers in that spot between the Kings and Leafs -- but he's not afraid to mash (142 hits) or jump into the line of fire (116 blocked shots). Keep Muzzin in mind when you need a DFS blueliner without having to break the bank.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Visits orchard in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Splitsville with Morgan Rielly•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Approaching milestone•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Big impact against Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Gets settled in with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Will start Leaf career on left side•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...