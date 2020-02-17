Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Contributes helper in loss
Muzzin recorded an assist, four PIM, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Muzzin set up Zach Hyman's tying goal at 2:11 of the third period, but that would be it for the Maple Leafs' offense. The veteran defenseman posted two points and 11 blocked shots over two weekend games. For the year, Muzzin is at 17 points, 105 hits, 97 blocks, 88 shots and 40 PIM in 49 appearances.
