Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Muzzin has a broken bone in his face and will miss time, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Muzzin got off to a strong start this season, recording 12 points through 19 games. There's no clear timeline for his return. Once he's ready to go, the 32-year-old will require a full face shield. Mikko Lehtonen will enter the lineup in Muzzin's place for the time being.