Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Delivers assist
Muzzin produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Muzzin is beginning to heat up again with three assists in his last five games. The 30-year-old defenseman has 12 points, 51 hits and 48 shots on goal through 23 appearances this season. His physicality will keep him helpful for most fantasy owners.
