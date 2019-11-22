Play

Muzzin produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Muzzin is beginning to heat up again with three assists in his last five games. The 30-year-old defenseman has 12 points, 51 hits and 48 shots on goal through 23 appearances this season. His physicality will keep him helpful for most fantasy owners.

