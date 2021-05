Muzzin registered a pair of assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Muzzin had helpers on tallies by John Tavares and Auston Matthews in the contest. The 32-year-old Muzzin has provided a goal and five assists in his last six outings. For the season, the veteran blueliner has 23 points in 50 games, matching his offense from 53 contests last year. He's added 96 hits, 89 blocked shots, 96 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 2020-21.