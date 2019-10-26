Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Deposits second goal of season
Muzzin scored a goal on two shots and added three blocks, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Muzzin got the Leafs on the board late in the second period when he pinched deep into the offensive zone and tapped one home right on the doorstep, tying the game 1-1 with three seconds left on the clock. The 30-year-old is off to a nice start with two goals and eight points through 12 games. He's generally hovered around the 40-point mark in four of his last five seasons, making him a quietly productive fantasy defenseman.
