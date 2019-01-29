Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Dished to Toronto

Muzzin was sent to Toronto in exchange for Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick.

In the first "blockbuster" trade as the deadline approaches, Toronto adds a major boost to its lacking blue line. Muzzin is a shutdown defenseman that has eaten up over 21 minutes of ice time per game in each of the last five seasons. He should see an even bigger timeshare with the Maple Leafs as he's now their premiere blueliner. This trade not only drives up Toronto's championship hopes, but also Muzzin's fantasy value.