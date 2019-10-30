Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Exits game Tuesday
Muzzin suffered a leg injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Capitals.
It's unclear how Muzzin picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the first period. It's likely that the team will have an update on the defenseman's status postgame, or in the coming days. The Maple Leafs will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game.
