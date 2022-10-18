Muzzin (neck) will not return to Monday's game against Arizona.
Muzzin logged 9:54 of ice time before suffering the injury. There should be an update on his status before Thursday's matchup with the Stars. The 33-year-old blueliner has one assist and eight shots on goal through four games.
