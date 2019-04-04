Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Expected to be sidelined
Head coach Mike Babcock proclaimed that Muzzin (undisclosed) is unavailable for Thursday's home clash against the Lightning, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Muzzin was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against Carolina, and will be held out another game. With the third seed in the Atlantic Division wrapped up, rest could be the underlying reason for his absence. Muzzin has 37 points in 80 games this campaign, but Martin Marincin should likely continue fill in for Muzzin on the blueline.
