Muzzin (back) is slated to return to practice Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Considering Muzzin will just be returning to practice after a week on the sidelines, it seems unlikely he will be in the lineup to face Montreal on Wednesday. Still, the blueliner getting back on the ice should clear the way for him to be ready for Opening Night. If Muzzin can stay healthy, he should be in line to get back over the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last season.