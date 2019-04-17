Muzzin's wife is scheduled to deliver the couple's first child Thursday between Games 4 and 5, reports the Toronto Star.

Hopefully the schedule sticks -- babies often have minds of their own. Muzzin, who has been a difference maker against the Bruins, plans on playing Wednesday night, witness the birth Thursday in Toronto and fly to Boston for Friday's game. "Everything's scheduled. I won't miss any time," Muzzin said. "It's rough timing. But it is what it is." Hopefully the baby sticks to the schedule. Muzzin will be pretty tired come Friday and that could affect his play. Congratulations to the Muzzins.