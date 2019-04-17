Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Expecting baby Thursday
Muzzin's wife is scheduled to deliver the couple's first child Thursday between Games 4 and 5, reports the Toronto Star.
Hopefully the schedule sticks -- babies often have minds of their own. Muzzin, who has been a difference maker against the Bruins, plans on playing Wednesday night, witness the birth Thursday in Toronto and fly to Boston for Friday's game. "Everything's scheduled. I won't miss any time," Muzzin said. "It's rough timing. But it is what it is." Hopefully the baby sticks to the schedule. Muzzin will be pretty tired come Friday and that could affect his play. Congratulations to the Muzzins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...