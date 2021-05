Muzzin scored a power-play goal and added an assist Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Muzzin hit the scoresheet for the fourth straight game when he buried a one-timer with the man advantage 6:01 into the second period to get Toronto on the board. He later set up a John Tavares goal late in the second period. Muzzin has amassed six points (one goal, five assists) during his current point streak and will go into Friday's regular-season finale with four goals and 21 assists in 51 games.