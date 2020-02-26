Muzzin is expected to be sidelined for four weeks with the broken hand he suffered during Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay.

This is a huge blow to the Maple Leafs, who will now be without two of their top defensemen in Muzzin and Morgan Rielly (foot) as they continue to battle for a playoff spot over the next four weeks. Calle Rosen and Martin Marincin will compete for playing time until Rielly or Muzzin, who's undoubtedly headed for injured reserve, is ready to return.