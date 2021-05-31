Muzzin (lower body) will be out for at least three weeks according to coach Sheldon Keefe, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Muzzin's absence will be a significant blow for the Leafs' blue line heading into Monday's Game 7 clash with the Habs and potentially beyond if Toronto advances to the next round. Through the first six games of the postseason, the 32-year-old defenseman as registered two goals on seven shots, one assist and 16 hits while averaging 19:30 of ice time. Rasmus Sandin figures to jump back into the lineup with Muzzin unavailable while T.J. Brodie should see an uptick in power-play opportunities.
