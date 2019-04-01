Muzzin is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Since joining the Leafs via trade, Muzzin tallied five goals and 11 helpers in 29 outings. The blueliner should continue to log over 21 minutes per game once he is cleared to return. If Muzzin can't suit up Monday, Calle Rosen figures to slot into the lineup against New York.