Muzzin (face) will be a game-time decision Saturday in Edmonton, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Saturday's game will mark one week since Muzzin broke a bone in his face, so it's encouraging to hear that he's close to a return to action. Expect a definitive update on his status prior to puck drop Saturday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Dealing with broken facial bone•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: In on both goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Trio of assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Well-rounded stats•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Should be ready for 2020-21•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Resumes skating•