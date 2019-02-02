Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Gets settled in with new team

Muzzin blocked two shots over 18:08 of ice time in his Maple Leafs debut Friday night. The Leafs lost to the Red Wings in overtime, 3-2.

The Kings sent Muzzin to Toronto for Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick Monday, and there's a lot to look forward to in that regard. Muzzin figures to provide a stable presence on the top pair with Morgan Rielly, moving from the NHL's worst offense to the fifth-best scoring team in the league. One game is not nearly enough to draw conclusions about Muzzin's impact with the new club, but it is worth noting that he saw 51 seconds on the man advantage and 2:18 shorthanded in his Leafs debut. "It's going to be an adjustment, not just from sand to snow, but to a team that is so much faster," Muzzin said in a report by Dave Hogg of NHL.com. "As a defenseman, it is great to know that when those guys break out, I can lead them with the puck because they are going to go and get it."