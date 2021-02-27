Muzzin (face) will play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Muzzin will return to the lineup after a two-game layoff. The 32-year-old has been a strong offensive contributor this season with 12 points through the first 19 contests, adding 33 shots on net, 33 hits and 35 blocked shots as well.
