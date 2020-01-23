Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Headed out on assignment
Muzzin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday in the hopes of returning after the All-Star break, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Muzzin has been out of the lineup since Dec. 27 versus New Jersey, a stretch of 10 games. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in a 14-game pointless streak and was goalless in his last 25 outings. Given his limited offensive upside since leaving Los Angeles, fantasy owners likely won't notice Muzzin's return though Leafs' fans should be encourage that he is getting close.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.