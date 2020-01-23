Muzzin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday in the hopes of returning after the All-Star break, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Muzzin has been out of the lineup since Dec. 27 versus New Jersey, a stretch of 10 games. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in a 14-game pointless streak and was goalless in his last 25 outings. Given his limited offensive upside since leaving Los Angeles, fantasy owners likely won't notice Muzzin's return though Leafs' fans should be encourage that he is getting close.