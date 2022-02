Muzzin is in concussion protocol but has already returned home to Toronto, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the team will be "patient" as Muzzin recovers from his concussion, so he'll be considered out indefinitely. The 33-year-old has 12 points and a minus-8 rating through 41 games this season. With Muzzin out, Ilya Lyubushkin will make his Maple Leafs debut Tuesday against Columbus.