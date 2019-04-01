Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: In lineup Monday
Muzzin (illness) will suit up for Monday's tilt against the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
The 30-year-old was a game-time call but will be in action as Toronto looks to clinch its postseason berth. Muzzin scored four goals and nine points in 14 games during March.
