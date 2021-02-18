Muzzin had a pair of assists and was plus-2 in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Muzzin also contributed two blocks and was plus-2. He drew the secondary assist on Auston Matthews' second-period goal and the primary helper on Alex Kerfoot's game-winner in the final frame. It was Muzzin's third multi-point effort of the season, all of which have come in February. He has one goal and eight assists in 16 games on the year.