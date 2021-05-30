Muzzin (lower body) will not return to Saturday's Game 6 versus the Canadiens.

Muzzin was seen limping down the tunnel to the locker room during the second period. While the exact nature of his injury is unknown, it's believed to be a groin injury, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports. Muzzin plays a large defensive role in the top four for the Maple Leafs, so his absence could have a ripple effect on the blue line.