Muzzin won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lightning after suffering a hand injury.

Muzzin left Tuesday's game after blocking a shot from Victor Hedman and won't return. The blueliner produced a goal on four shots across 15:39 of ice time before exiting. The severity of this injury isn't clear, but there should be an update following the game. If Muzzin -- who signed a four-year, $22.5 million extension Monday -- misses substantial time, it'll be a major hit to the Maple Leafs' playoff chances.