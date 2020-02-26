Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Injures hand Tuesday
Muzzin won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lightning after suffering a hand injury.
Muzzin left Tuesday's game after blocking a shot from Victor Hedman and won't return. The blueliner produced a goal on four shots across 15:39 of ice time before exiting. The severity of this injury isn't clear, but there should be an update following the game. If Muzzin -- who signed a four-year, $22.5 million extension Monday -- misses substantial time, it'll be a major hit to the Maple Leafs' playoff chances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Will undergo additional tests•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Lands contract extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: New contract seems imminent•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Contributes helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Back with big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Headed out on assignment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.