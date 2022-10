Muzzin (neck) may miss extended time, report Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

After practise Wednesday, teammate Mitch Marner laid out some pretty sobering comments about Muzzin's condition: "Obviously for him it's just making sure that, if he does come back and play this year, or whatever happens, just make sure that he's going to be able to do whatever he wants to do the rest of his life and enjoy the time with his family, his kids." More to come, but this situation sounds career-threatening.